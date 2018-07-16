All-Star Game 2018: What time and where is the MLB Home Run Derby?

It's not an All-Star break without a Home Run Derby, so that's exactly what's going down at Nationals Park on Monday night, complete with eight sluggers set to compete against each other for summer bragging rights.

What time, exactly, will the homers start flying, the dingers start flowing and the bombs start launching?

It's a good thing you asked, because we've got the answer: 8 p.m. Eastern.

As CBS Sports' Dayn Perry already outlined ahead of Monday's festivities, here's a full breakdown of how to watch the Derby:

When : Monday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET



: Monday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET Where : Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)



: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.) TV channel/streaming: ESPN

