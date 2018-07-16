All-Star Game 2018: What time and where is the MLB Home Run Derby?
All the information you need to tune into this year's slugfest
It's not an All-Star break without a Home Run Derby, so that's exactly what's going down at Nationals Park on Monday night, complete with eight sluggers set to compete against each other for summer bragging rights.
What time, exactly, will the homers start flying, the dingers start flowing and the bombs start launching?
It's a good thing you asked, because we've got the answer: 8 p.m. Eastern.
As CBS Sports' Dayn Perry already outlined ahead of Monday's festivities, here's a full breakdown of how to watch the Derby:
- When: Monday, July 16, at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)
- TV channel/streaming: ESPN
And be sure to check out our breakdown of all eight Derby contestants.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB All-Star Game starting lineups
Here are the starting lineups for the 2018 Midsummer Classic
-
What to know about 2018 Home Run Derby
Watch the baseballs fly on Monday night in the nation's capital
-
2018 Home Run Derby participants
The Home Run Derby is on Monday, July 16 in Nationals Park
-
Home Run Derby 2018 odds, players, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing daily fantasy sports
-
MLB Futures Game deserves better
The game is buried on a Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT while 15 MLB games are in progress
-
3 pitchers teams should consider dealing
Here are three starting pitching options heading into the July 31 trade deadline