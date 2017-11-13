All-time Dodgers Rookie of the Year winners

Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger is the overwhelming favorite to win the National League Rookie of the Year on Monday. They already have 17 such awards, more than twice as many as the next closest teams (Athletics, Yankees). Here is a look at the previous Dodgers Rookies of the Year

1947: Jackie Robinson

The inaugural winner of this award, Robinson had arguably the most important rookie season in the history of the sport. The 28-year-old Robinson hit .297/.383/.427 with 12 home runs, 31 doubles and an NL-best 29 stolen bases. He played first base in his first year in the majors, one of four positions he played at least 150 games in his career.

The Rookie of the Year award was a major league honor only in the first two years, and Robinson beat out Giants pitcher Larry Jansen. The Rookie of the Year Award now bears Robinson’s name

1949: Don Newcombe

The 23-year-old right-hander won 17 games and paced the National League with both five shutouts and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

1952: Joe Black

The 28-year-old right-hander, was a fireman relief pitcher for Brooklyn, starting just two of his 56 regular season appearances while posting a 2.15 ERA in 142 innings. Black was 15-4 with 15 saves, one of just 10 seasons in major league history with both 15 wins and 15 saves.

Black, who also finished third in NL MVP voting, made three starts in the World Series for Brooklyn.

1953: Jim Gilliam

“Junior” led the majors with 17 triples while hitting .278/.373/.415 for Brooklyn, with 31 doubles and 21 stolen bases. The second baseman also set a Dodgers rookie record with 100 walks.

1960: Frank Howard

After four Rookies of the Year, Hondo was the first Dodger to win top rookie honors in Los Angeles. Like Bellinger, Howard started the season in the minors, not playing his first game for the Dodgers until May 13. He hit 23 home runs in 117 games, and garnered 12 of 22 first-place votes.

1965: Jim Lefebvre

Lefebvre was one of four switch-hitting infielders on the World Series champion Dodgers, and hit .250/.337/.369 with 71 walks while manning second base. Lefebvre tied for the team lead with 12 home runs.

1969: Ted Sizemore

The 24-year-old hit .271/.328/.342, a 94 OPS+ — using the Baseball-Reference neutralizer tool, that season translated to the 2017 Dodgers would be .292/.351/.366, for instance — while playing second base and shortstop. A 15th-rounder in 1966, Sizemore was the first Dodgers draft pick to win Rookie of the Year.

1979: Rick Sutcliffe

This started one of two historic streaks for the Dodgers, the first of four consecutive ROY awards. Sutcliffe won 17 games with a 3.46 ERA, and narrowly beat out Astros right-hander Joe Niekro for the award, 10 first-place votes to nine.

1980: Steve Howe

The Dodgers drafted Howe out of Michigan in the first round in 1979, and one season later he was in the majors. He posted a 2.66 ERA in 59 games and saved 17. Howe had a 2.17 ERA in his first four seasons before drug problems took over.

Fernando Valenzuela & Tommy Lasorda in 1981 (Jonathan Daniel | Getty Images)

1981: Fernando Valenzuela

Valenzuela took baseball by storm, so much so that a mania ensued. He completed each of his first eight starts, including five shutouts. The 20-year-old left-hander posted a 2.48 ERA and won 13 games in the strike-shortened season, and also took home Cy Young Award honors.

1982: Steve Sax

The 1981 World Series was the last hurrah for The Infield, with Sax taking over for Davey Lopes at second base in 1982. Sax hit .282/.335/.359 with 49 stolen bases and beat out Pirates second baseman Johnny Ray, 63 points to 57. Sax was the fourth consecutive Dodger to win the Rookie of the Year, a record at the time.

1992: Eric Karros

The Dodgers were terrible in 1992, losing 99 games, but Karros was a bright spot, hitting .257/.304/.426 with 20 home runs and 88 RBI. Karros is one of two Dodgers first basemen to win Rookie of the Year, along with Robinson and likely soon to be joined by Bellinger.

1993: Mike Piazza

Piazza set Dodgers rookie records with 35 home runs and 112 RBI, the former broken by Bellinger in 2017. He remains the only Dodgers catcher to win ROY, and was the first in franchise history to win unanimously.

1994: Raul Mondesi

Mondesi followed Piazza with another unanimous Rookie of the Year win, hitting .306/.333/.516 with 16 home runs in the strike-shortened year.

1995: Hideo Nomo

Nomo was the first Japanese star in the majors in two decades, and led the National League with 236 strikeouts and three shutouts. Nomo was 13-6 with a 2.54 ERA in 28 starts, and beat out Chipper Jones for the award.

1996: Todd Hollandsworth

The Dodgers broke their own record, this time with a fifth consecutive Rookie of the Year. Hollandsworth hit .291/.348/.437 with 26 doubles, 12 home runs and 21 steals, somehow beating out Marlins shortstop Edgar Reneteria for the award.

“I was well aware of the expectations,” Hollandswoth recalled in 2016, “but my obsession and thoughts were more about keeping myself in the big leagues and being successful every day.”

2016: Corey Seager

The Dodgers’ longest Rookie of the Year drought ended with Seager not only winning ROY unanimously but also finishing third in MVP voting. Seager hit .308/.365/.512 with 40 doubles and 26 home runs.