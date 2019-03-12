'Always Sunny' star Rob McElhenney befriends Bryce Harper, joins in recruitment of Mike Trout to the Phillies
'See you in 2020!'
Remember when Bryce Harper used his introductory Philadelphia Phillies press conference to woo the best player in baseball -- a not-so-subtle violation of MLB tradition? It appears Harper's not alone in his recruitment of Los Angeles Angels star -- and avid Philly sports fan -- Mike Trout.
Rob McElhenney, a native of the City of Brotherly Love best known for playing Mac on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," reached out to Harper via Twitter this week in advance of the star outfielder's debut with the Phillies later this month. And what began as a request to call the former Washington Nationals slugger by his first name turned into plans to have a catch at Citizens Bank Park over the summer, with Harper promising a "grand slam of a friendship" -- something McElhenney previously developed with Chase Utley.
Things didn't end there, though. Upon getting the "OK" on a catch with Harper, McElhenney immediately turned his attention to Trout.
"Hey @MikeTrout you want in on this?" he responded. "I know I can't throw as fast as you but I think you would be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. These are all things we can talk about and more. See you in 2020!"
Harper has yet to respond to the additional invite, but it's fair to wonder if he ever will. The $330 million man already saw the Angels request that MLB investigate Philly for tampering with Trout.
Then again, Harper's also been fairly straightforward with his desire to bring yet another superstar to the Phillies. And Trout has never been shy about his passion for the city. It doesn't look like his recruitment to Philly will end anytime soon.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mets preview: Star-studded & in the race
The Mets made some big-time moves over the winter
-
3 reasons SD should start Paddack on OD
Paddack has barely pitched at Double-A and never at Triple-A
-
Mets cut Tebow from big league camp
Tebow is set to debut at Triple-A in 2019
-
Dodgers preview: Finally the year?
Six straight division titles and two straight NL pennants have yielded zero rings for the...
-
Flaherty, Snell victims of bad system
They will make close to the league minimum in 2019
-
2019 MLB win totals: Rockies go under 84
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times