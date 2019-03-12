'Always Sunny' star Rob McElhenney befriends Bryce Harper, joins in recruitment of Mike Trout to the Phillies

Remember when Bryce Harper used his introductory Philadelphia Phillies press conference to woo the best player in baseball -- a not-so-subtle violation of MLB tradition? It appears Harper's not alone in his recruitment of Los Angeles Angels star -- and avid Philly sports fan -- Mike Trout.

Rob McElhenney, a native of the City of Brotherly Love best known for playing Mac on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," reached out to Harper via Twitter this week in advance of the star outfielder's debut with the Phillies later this month. And what began as a request to call the former Washington Nationals slugger by his first name turned into plans to have a catch at Citizens Bank Park over the summer, with Harper promising a "grand slam of a friendship" -- something McElhenney previously developed with Chase Utley.

Hey Bryce- i feel like i can call you Bryce because we are so much alike. Wanna have a catch? https://t.co/DzZQbzfk8r — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 11, 2019

You sure can call me Bryce. I bet this will be a real ‘grand slam’ of a friendship. Let’s have a catch sometime this summer at the Bank! #PhillyLoaded https://t.co/QN9ZcBMhIZ — Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) March 11, 2019

Things didn't end there, though. Upon getting the "OK" on a catch with Harper, McElhenney immediately turned his attention to Trout.

"Hey @MikeTrout you want in on this?" he responded. "I know I can't throw as fast as you but I think you would be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. These are all things we can talk about and more. See you in 2020!"

Deal. Hey @MikeTrout you want in on this? I know I can’t throw as fast as you but I think you would be impressed with my speed. I like your hair. These are all the things we can talk about and more. See you in 2020! https://t.co/oqJlmdS7BJ — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) March 12, 2019

Harper has yet to respond to the additional invite, but it's fair to wonder if he ever will. The $330 million man already saw the Angels request that MLB investigate Philly for tampering with Trout.

Then again, Harper's also been fairly straightforward with his desire to bring yet another superstar to the Phillies. And Trout has never been shy about his passion for the city. It doesn't look like his recruitment to Philly will end anytime soon.