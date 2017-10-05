Amid front office turmoil, Braves decide to bring back manager Brian Snitker for 2018
General manager John Coppolella recently resigned while being investigated by MLB
Earlier this week, Braves general manager John Coppolella resigned after word got out he is being investigated by MLB for improper international dealings, among other things. His impropriety could cost the team one of their top prospects.
Atlanta has yet to name Coppolella's replacement, so president of baseball operations John Hart is running the show for the time being. And on Thursday, the Braves and Hart announced manager Brian Snitker will return in 2018.
Snitker is a highly regarded longtime baseball man, though his on-field strategy has left a little something to be desired. With the Braves in rebuilding mode, it seems likely they're more focused on a manager who can build a cohesive clubhouse and shape young players rather than someone who can nail every X and O on the field.
Whoever the Braves bring in to replace Coppolella, that person figures to have to wait at least a year to hire their own manager now that Snitker has been retained. Of course, Hart was always going to be the guy who ultimately called the shots, so perhaps the manager wouldn't have been the new general manager's decision to make anyway.
