An Arizona Diamondbacks Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! Here’s what we’re thankful for, D-backs style, today...

A very happy Thanksgiving to everyone. I’d invite you all over, but we’re actually delaying our Thanksgiving Dinner to Sunday, since the SnakePitette is coming in from Seattle this weekend. Instead, I have got to work today, though at the time of this post’s appearance, I’ll be having breakfast with Mrs. SnakePit and continuing our yearly tradition of watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade. For nothing says “Thank you,” quite like an inflatable Snoopy the size of Godzilla...

Here’s why some of the SnakePitters are thankful for the Diamondbacks today:

James: In general, a winning, competitive season. More specifically, the front office identifying a team need and then going out and aggressively addressing that need by picking up J.D. Martinez. I’m thankful they were able to pull it off and that Ken Kendrick ponied up the cash to pay for it. Martinez gave us two months of some of the most exciting regular season baseball the team has ever had. After the big start Arizona got off to, it would have been a big disappointment to not make it to the postseason, but even if they had fallen short, watching Martinez and the rest of the team try to get there sure was a ton of fun.

Jay: Meaningful baseball that fans can get excited about. I just hope that we can be thankful for that in 2018 as well.

Keegan: I am thankful to have an outlet to discuss and write about this team on a frequent basis. It is something that I have wanted to do for a very long time. I care about this team whether they are complete garbage, or when they have one of the best seasons in franchise history like 2017. Not really sure where my life would be if I did not have Major League Baseball here in the Valley.

Makakilo: I am most thankful for this season’s playoff memories, especially the wild-card game. And I am most happy that my hopes and dreams are alive and healthy, for a future that includes great Diamondback teams.

Jim: Paul Goldschmidt. Getting the chance to watch the best player in the National League over the last five seasons, on an everyday basis, is something special. Enjoy it while it lasts, because - as we saw with Brandon Webb, Randy Johnson, etc. - you WILL miss him when he is no longer on the field.

And thanks to all the writer, contributors, commentors and lurkers on the SnakePit this year - they are why this is the best fan site about the team around. It was nice to have a playoff season again, and it made things all the more special being able to share it with you here. Here’s to an even better 2018.

Hope you have a good day. If you’re not able to watch the 15-hour marathon of Diamondbacks treats on Fox Sports Arizona today, here’s a condensed version of some highlights from the 2018 season, for your viewing pleasure. Slightly less filling than another helping of turkey!