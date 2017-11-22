And Now We Play The Waiting Game

The whole of Cardinal Nation — and baseball as a whole — waits with bated breath for something to happen. Probably going to unbate that breath, everybody. We could be here awhile.

It’s one day before Thanksgiving, and there has still been no movement on the Stanton front. Or any other front, for that matter; as of this moment, the Cardinals have made zero moves this offseason. No signings. No trades. No ill-advised anythings. No stealth anythings. Just a whole lot of nothing. They’ve apparently checked in on Addison Reed. I yawned in the middle of typing that sentence.

For an offseason that feels as if it should be so pivotal for the near future of the Cardinal franchise, and feels so potentially enthralling and exciting and transformative, this one sure has gotten off to a slow start. Oh, sure, there’s been tons of talk, tons of speculation, and tons of reports and sources and now even betting odds. You know what there hasn’t been, though? Action. Absolutely no action whatsoever. The offseason has basically all been one long leadup to a pretty serious case of collective baseball blue balls. Or, to be inclusive to you lady readers, blue...um, whatever it is you all get. Blue ovaries? Maybe? Look, I’m trying to be sensitive, but you have to understand I have only the most rudimentary idea of the female anatomy. It’s rather sad, really.

Anyhow, we’re waiting to see if Giancarlo Stanton will be a Cardinal, and waiting to see if he can force the Marlins to make a worse deal to put him somewhere he apparently really wants to be. This waiting part is...not fun. It comes with a feeling of dread, and that’s also not fun.

This is a holiday week (and the day before the holiday itself, when many people will begin their travels), and so in spite of there really being no new news to speak of, I don’t want to start on anything big while unsure of how much readership we’ll be getting. Most likely next Wednesday — barring big news I feel compelled to write about — I’ll try to have the first draft preview of 2018 written. The Cards are in good shape for the draft this coming year, and so I’m going to try to get back to where my coverage was in 2015-’16, when I managed to write up 80-90 players each year. I’d like to have the prospect list ready to go at the beginning of December, so I can publish it in a few installments over a couple weeks like I have in the past.

But today, waiting for Thanksgiving and waiting for news, I hate to really try and start something new. So, like the rest of the Cardinal world, I’ll just sit here holding my breath, waiting.

It’s interesting that it feels like so much is riding on the outcome of this pursuit; the Cardinals are probably about an 86-87 win team on paper, and at that point it doesn’t take but one of two big seasons or a little overperformance to push into playoff position. This is not a moribund franchise hoping for something, anything, to finally go right. Plenty of things have gone right for the Redbirds, and continue to go right, even as we endure the frustration of two sub-par seasons in a row. This also isn’t The Decision, because this isn’t the NBA, and one player cannot make or break a team’s fortunes in baseball the same way as is possible in basketball.

The reason, really, that this feels like such a huge moment for the franchise is because the difference Stanton could make here is huge, and there’s really no good Plan B that offers the same kind of perfect fit as an upgrade. We’ve been over and over how tough it is to improve a roster like the one the Cardinals currently have, when the floor for basically every position on the field (note I said every position, not every player), is pretty much average. Giancarlo Stanton in right field for the Cardinals next year could legitimately be a four win upgrade. It’s not a guarantee he will be, but it’s possible you could get that kind of bump at one position. Looking around the rest of the roster, that doesn’t seem to be the case anywhere else.

There are no six win first basemen on the market this year, seeing as Joey Votto doesn’t want to be moved. Ditto second base, ditto catcher. Unless you’re peeling Andrelton Simmons away from the Angels — and they have shown zero interest in moving their second-best player, which makes sense seeing as how they’re trying to win while they’re best player is still Mike Trout — you’re not coming up with a four win upgrade over Paul DeJong, I don’t think.

Third base there is a legitimate upgrade of that magnitude, but the Blue Jays don’t seem to want to move Josh Donaldson, and you can’t force a team to decide to rebuild, same as you can’t force a player to prioritse winning over geography. Same with Manny Machado, whom the Orioles seem set on holding until it’s too late to get the franchise-changing haul for him they could, even right now.

In the outfield, Stanton is the clear monster upgrade, with the two other Marlin outfielders representing solid improvements but nothing on the order of four wins. Maybe if you not only don’t believe in defensive metrics, but also literally don’t believe in defense, you could convince yourself J.D. Martinez’s bat is the only thing that matters about him.

Really, if the Cardinals come up short in their pursuit of Stanton, I honestly think the pitching side might be the best place to try and make a serious splash. After all, the nice thing about pitching is that any upgrade you make always just bumps everything worse over one slot, so you don’t have to worry about positions of need. All good pitchers are upgrades. Chris Archer is probably on the market, even if the Rays probably don’t want to admit it, but he would cost an arm and a leg and several other players’ worth of body parts as well. Yu Darvish would be available for cash only, which could make him extremely attractive, but he’s also 31, is going to be incredibly expensive, and heavily pursued by a variety of suitors. The bullpen could be a place to invest, if you think a reliever or relievers would make more difference to the real-world bottom line than the hypothetical value bottom line. Personally, I’m skeptical, but I could see the argument.

Perhaps it’s foolish to fixate so much on one move, knowing as we do that all moves are intrinsically unlikely, given the nature of any single entity or outcome versus the field. But then, it’s rare that a move so seemingly simple and ideal in fit comes along that promises to make such a serious impact.

The reason the Giancarlo Stanton outcome seems so pivotal is because it could very well be. And there’s no real good Plan B with the same kind of upside. If this were next offseason, there would be a plethora of ways to try and bump up your talent level by 4+ wins in one fell stroke. You could sign Manny Machado to a cripplingly large contract. You could sign Bryce Harper to a cripplingly large contract. You could sign Clayton Kershaw to — what else? — a cripplingly large contract. But this offseason, we are not so lucky. You either trade for Stanton’s potentially cripplingly large contract, or you sign J.D. Martinez to a ridiculous deal, close your eyes every time he comes to the plate, and then try to convince him you weren’t thinking about Giancarlo Stanton taking his plate appearance whenever he comes back to the dugout.

So, we wait. Maybe I’ve still got a little of the old magic left, and my article will shift the axis of the earth enough to make a move happen sometime around midday.

Let’s all hope so. This waiting thing is seriously killing me.

And Happy Thanksgiving, everyone, if you celebrate it. I’ll see you all soon.