This weekend, the New York Yankees lost two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays to reduce their division lead to five games -- a lead that was once 15 1/2 games. Unfortunately for the Yankees, they appear to have suffered another loss in the process.

On Saturday, New York placed veteran outfielder Andrew Benintendi on the injured list with what the team described as right wrist inflammation. Sunday, after the Yankees' lone win of the series, manager Aaron Boone told reporters (mlb.com) that Benintendi fractured the hook of his hamate bone and would require surgery to repair the issue. There's no immediate word on how long the recovery would be, but given that it's Sept. 4, missing the remainder of the regular season is surely a possibility.

Saturday, along with the move of Benintendi to the IL, the Yankees also designated lefty Anthony Banda for assignment, and in corresponding moves promoted outfielder Estevan Florial and Ryan Weber to the big-league roster.

Benintendi exited Friday's game in the third inning after irritating his wrist on a swing. Take a look:

Benintendi, 28, was one of the Yankees' big trade deadline acquisitions. Since coming over from the Kansas City Royals, he's batted .246/.323/.395 (106 OPS+) with two home runs and four stolen bases over the course of 33 games.

Florial, 24, has appeared in 20 big-league games over the last three seasons. He's yet to find much success in The Show, however, as he's posted a 71 OPS+ in 50 plate appearances. He's still considered one of New York's top position prospects thanks to his well-above-average speed and his plus raw power.

Banda, for his part, had a putrid showing in Friday's game. He faced six batters and recorded zero outs. Instead, he allowed three runs on two hits, three walks and a hit batsmen. Weber, a journeyman, appeared in three games for the Yankees earlier this season, amassing a 1.17 ERA (344 ERA+) in seven innings of work.

The Yankees head home to begin a four-game series against the Twins on Monday.