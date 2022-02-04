The baseball world learned in October of 2020 that former Angels employee Eric Kay was indicted in connection with the death of late Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Thursday, news broke that seven former Angels players are on the witness list for the prosecution in Kay's trial.

Per Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register, those former Angels players are Garrett Richards, C.J. Cron, Andrew Heaney, Blake Parker, Mike Morin, Cam Bedrosian and Matt Harvey. Further, via Fletcher's report:

The players, if called, would testify that they believed Kay provided drugs to Skaggs and unnamed others, according to documents filed Thursday by the U.S. Attorney's office in the federal court in the Northern District of Texas.

Skaggs was found dead in his hotel room in Texas on July 1, 2019, before a scheduled game against the Rangers. He was 27 years old. Following the death, an autopsy was performed and the toxicology report showed traces of fentanyl, oxycodone and alcohol in his system. The cause of death was listed as "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," which is tantamount to saying he choked on his own vomit due to intoxication.

In the ensuing investigation, evidence came to light that Kay had allegedly been supplying opioids like those in Skaggs' system to players. The indictment formally charges Kay in Skaggs' death, as noted in this snippet:

On or about June 30, 2019 … Eric Prescott Kay, the defendant, did knowingly and intentionally distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and the use of said substance resulted in the death and serious bodily injury of [Skaggs].

Kay has also been charged with the possession and distribution of controlled substances. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Angels' organization has maintained that no one in any position of authority knew about Skaggs' drug use or anything else relating specifically to the situation.