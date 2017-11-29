Andrew McCutchen announces birth of son Steel

Andrew McCutchen announces birth of son Steel

Andrew McCutchen took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his wife Maria gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son, on Monday. His name: Steel McCutchen.

This is obviously wonderful news. The Pittsburgh tie-in with the name is pretty cool, too. Andrew and Maria like this place.

Best wishes to Andrew, Maria and baby Steel.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories