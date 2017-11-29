Andrew McCutchen announces birth of son Steel
Andrew McCutchen announces birth of son Steel
Andrew McCutchen took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his wife Maria gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son, on Monday. His name: Steel McCutchen.
Steel Stefan McCutchen born 11/27/17 at 3:21 AM. 8lbs 15oz. I am so thankful for a healthy baby and wife. Watching my wife go thru this journey has made me appreciate,respect and love her even more than I already do. She literally is Superwoman in my eyes. Now, here lays my son. Seeing you for the first time is something I cannot put into words. I am already a proud daddy! Thank you God for giving me the gift of a baby boy!Okay I gotta go and stare at him some more☺️
This is obviously wonderful news. The Pittsburgh tie-in with the name is pretty cool, too. Andrew and Maria like this place.
Best wishes to Andrew, Maria and baby Steel.
