Andrew McCutchen, Phillies agree to three-year, $50 million deal, reports say

The Philadelphia Phillies have a deal in place with free-agent outfielder Andrew McCutchen pending a physical, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

McCutchen will reportedly receive a three-year, $50 million contract.

The 32-year-old won the National League MVP award with the Pittsburgh Pirates back in 2013 and picked up a Gold Glove in the outfield in 2012. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star spent most of last season with the San Francisco Giants. He was traded to the New York Yankees at the end of August and hit .253 with a .892 OPS in 25 games. For the season, he hit .255 with 20 home runs and a .792 OPS.

Phillies general manager Matt Klentak has acknowledged a desire to upgrade the outfield and McCutchen will add to an outfield that includes Roman Quinn, Odubel Herrera, Nick Williams and Aaron Altherr. The Phillies, of course, are looking for another upgrade this winter and will continue to pursue Bryce Harper.