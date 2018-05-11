Andrew McCutchen receives standing ovation in first game back in Pittsburgh since trade
McCutchen is with the Giants now, but his new team faced the Pirates on Friday night
On Friday night, Andrew McCutchen returned to Pittsburgh for the first time since he was traded over the winter from the Pirates to the Giants. Predictably, the PNC Park crowd seized the opportunity to give McCutchen a hearty welcome back:
The Pirates also produced the video below, highlighting some of the best and brightest moments from McCutchen's Pirates career. Remember, he spent nine years in the Steel City, making five All-Star Games, winning the 2013 MVP Award, and compiling 39 Wins Above Replacement.
McCutchen worked a 3-0 count against Jameson Taillon before whiffing on consecutive pitches. He then took strike three looking, thus giving the crowd something else to cheer about.
McCutchen entered the night hitting .250/.377/.379 with three home runs and three stolen bases. His 113 OPS+ is slightly below below his seasonal mark from last year.
