Andrew Tinnish to remain with the Blue Jays

Not so fast Alex!

Ken Rosenthal is reporting that Andrew Tinnish has changed his mind. After first agreeing to join Alex Anthopoulos in the Braves organization as VP of international scouting, he’s decided to remain with the Blue Jays.

Yet another twist in #Braves’ front-office saga. Team announces Andrew Tinnish has withdrawn from recently announced position as VP of amateur and international scouting to remain with #BlueJays. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 2, 2017

The Braves say the deal with Tinnish broke down because Tinnish wants to remain close to his family.

“I know this was a difficult decision for Andrew, but it’s one that was done with his family’s best interest in mind,” Anthopoulos said.

Tinnish was promoted to amateur scouting director in 2009 and has led the Jays international scouting in recent years. Retaining Tinnish seems like a big win for the Jays as during his time in Toronto, he’s helped the team sign Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, Kevin Pillar, Daniel Norris, Dalton Pompey, and Noah Syndergaard.