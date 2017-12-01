Andrew Tinnish withdraws from position with Braves

Tinnish will stick with the Blue Jays due to family reasons

The Atlanta Braves’ front office continues to be in a state of flux. The Braves announced on Friday that Andrew Tinnish would withdraw from his recently-announced position as vice president of amateur and international scouting due to personal family considerations.

The team released the following statement on behalf of Tinnish.

“After deep consideration and despite a great opportunity from the Braves, I feel the best decision for me and my family is to remain in Toronto with the Blue Jays.”

“I know this was a difficult decision for Andrew, but it is one that he made with his family’s best interests in mind,” Anthopoulos said. “We wish Andrew and his family all the best in their future endeavors.”

The Braves don’t plan to replace Tinnish as his position was recently created specifically for him according to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s David O’Brien.

While Atlanta might not fill that particular spot, Alex Anthopoulos is reportedly eyeing a couple more of his former colleagues for front office positions.