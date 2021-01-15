The Angels have agreed to terms with free-agent veteran catcher Kurt Suzuki on a one-year contract worth $1.5 million, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Suzuki, 37, has spent the last two seasons with the Nationals, and he was a significant contributor during their 2019 championship run. Over the last three seasons, Suzuki has batted .268/.332/.453 (105 OPS+) with 31 home runs in 223 games. In the abbreviated 2020 season, Suzuki had a 99 OPS+ in 33 games for Washington. Across his long 14-year career, Suzuki has an OPS+ of 92 with 133 home runs and one All-Star appearance. With the Angels, Suzuki is likely to split time behind the plate with Max Stassi.

The Angels had been linked to top free agent J.T. Realmuto this offseason, but the signing of Suzuki may signal that their high-dollar priorities lie elsewhere -- likely in the rotation.

New GM Perry Minasian is expected to have an active offseason as the team tries to surround Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon with a contending-caliber supporting cast.