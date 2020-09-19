Albert Pujols has moved up another rung on the all-time home run list. Friday night at Angel Stadium (GameTracker), Pujols took Rangers lefty Wes Benjamin deep for his 661st career home run. That breaks a tie with Willie Mays and moves Pujols into sole possession of fifth place on the all-time homer list.

Here is the milestone blast:

Pujols, now 40, entered Friday's game hitting .231/.286/.385 with four home runs in 34 games on the season. He is no longer the hitter he was in his prime, of course, but Pujols will go down as one of the greatest right-handed hitters in baseball history. The game has not seen a greater offensive force this century.

Earlier this week Pujols tied Mays with his 660th career home run. Here is the updated career home run list:

Barry Bonds: 762 Hank Aaron: 755 Babe Ruth: 714 Alex Rodriguez: 696 Albert Pujols: 661

Earlier this season Pujols passed Rodriguez on MLB's all-time RBI list to move into sole possession of second place all-time. Only the legendary Hank Aaron, who recorded 2,297 RBI in 23 seasons, stands in front of Pujols, who has 2,098 RBI.

It should be noted, however, that MLB does not count RBI prior to 1920 because it was not yet an official statistic. Both Babe Ruth (2,214 RBI) and Cap Anson (2,075 RBI) are in the 2,000 RBI club when you count pre-1920.

Pujols has one year remaining on his contract and has an outside chance to catch A-Rod for fourth place on the home run list. He is 35 homers away now, though he hasn't hit more than 23 homers in a season since 2016.