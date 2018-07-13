Angels' Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr. on all-time home run list
And he did it on Thursday night against Junior's old team
During the course of the Angels' Thursday night home game against the Mariners (SEA-LAA GameTracker), Halos DH Albert Pujols tallied three hits and a pair of home runs. Those three hits gives him 3,055 for his career, and that ties him with Rickey Henderson for 25th place on the all-time list. As for his second homer, it was also an especially notable one ...
Yep, that's No. 630 for Pujols, and that ties him with Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the all-time list. (Said homer of course came at the expense of Junior's former team.) Next on the list is Willie Mays with 660. Pujols figures to catch him at some point during the 2019 season, barring the unexpected.
Pujols in his age-38 season is batting .251/.292/.434 with 16 home runs. The occasional pop is nice, but overall Pujols is not producing at an adequate level. That's especially the case considering he's a DH who's a net liability on the bases. Still, he's signed through the 2021 season, and the Angels have given no indication that they're going to limit his playing time in response to his deep decline. That means plenty more opportunities to climb even higher on the various leaderboards before he retires.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Thursday: Red Sox win 10th straight
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
Richards to undergo Tommy John surgery
Richards will miss the remainder of the 2018 season and at least the majority of 2019
-
Yankees vs. Indians: How to watch
It's a battle of aces on Thursday night in Cleveland
-
MLB Network to air 1988 Dodgers special
MLB Network's newest special, on the 1988 Dodgers, is outstanding
-
2018 MLB All-Star rosters
Here are your 2018 American League and National League All-Stars
-
Home Run Derby odds: Harper the favorite
Let's check out the Home Run Derby odds and pick a few good bets