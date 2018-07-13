Angels' Albert Pujols ties Ken Griffey Jr. on all-time home run list

During the course of the Angels' Thursday night home game against the Mariners (SEA-LAA GameTracker), Halos DH Albert Pujols tallied three hits and a pair of home runs. Those three hits gives him 3,055 for his career, and that ties him with Rickey Henderson for 25th place on the all-time list. As for his second homer, it was also an especially notable one ...

Yep, that's No. 630 for Pujols, and that ties him with Ken Griffey Jr. for sixth place on the all-time list. (Said homer of course came at the expense of Junior's former team.) Next on the list is Willie Mays with 660. Pujols figures to catch him at some point during the 2019 season, barring the unexpected.

Pujols in his age-38 season is batting .251/.292/.434 with 16 home runs. The occasional pop is nice, but overall Pujols is not producing at an adequate level. That's especially the case considering he's a DH who's a net liability on the bases. Still, he's signed through the 2021 season, and the Angels have given no indication that they're going to limit his playing time in response to his deep decline. That means plenty more opportunities to climb even higher on the various leaderboards before he retires.