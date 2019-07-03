Angels All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella will miss two months after fracturing tibia

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella was just days away from playing in his first career All-Star Game. "Was" being the key term, because on Wednesday the Angels announced La Stella had fractured his right tibia after fouling a pitch off his leg during Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. According to the Angels, the standard recovery timeline is two-plus months:

MEDICAL UPDATE:



Tommy La Stella underwent a CT scan earlier today that revealed a right tibia fracture. A typical return to play timetable for this injury is 8-10 weeks. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 3, 2019

La Stella, 30, is in the midst of a banner season. He exited Tuesday hitting .300/.353/.495 (125 OPS+) with 16 home runs in 78 games. The power is notable in part because La Stella had previously homered 10 times in his first 396 big-league games.

La Stella, believe it or not, isn't the only Angels player heading to the injured list. Outfielder Brian Goodwin was also shelved due to a wrist contusion. In corresponding moves, the Angels brought up outfielder Jarrett Parker and infielder Matt Thaiss.

Both Tommy and Brian have been placed on the 10-day IL. Matt Thaiss and Jarrett Parker have been selected to the Major League Roster. — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) July 3, 2019

Of the two, Thaiss is the more interesting. He's a former first-round pick who has hit .274/.390/.477 while seeing action at both infield corners this season. Though Thaiss is likely just a first baseman or DH in the long run, he has the chance to be an above-average hitter.

The Angels, at 43-43, are four games back in the wild card race. They beat the Rangers on Tuesday night in their first game since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.