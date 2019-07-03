Angels All-Star infielder Tommy La Stella will miss two months after fracturing tibia

La Stella had already set a new career-high with 16 home runs in 78 games

Los Angeles Angels infielder Tommy La Stella was just days away from playing in his first career All-Star Game. "Was" being the key term, because on Wednesday the Angels announced La Stella had fractured his right tibia after fouling a pitch off his leg during Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers. According to the Angels, the standard recovery timeline is two-plus months:

La Stella, 30, is in the midst of a banner season. He exited Tuesday hitting .300/.353/.495 (125 OPS+) with 16 home runs in 78 games. The power is notable in part because La Stella had previously homered 10 times in his first 396 big-league games.

La Stella, believe it or not, isn't the only Angels player heading to the injured list. Outfielder Brian Goodwin was also shelved due to a wrist contusion. In corresponding moves, the Angels brought up outfielder Jarrett Parker and infielder Matt Thaiss.

Of the two, Thaiss is the more interesting. He's a former first-round pick who has hit .274/.390/.477 while seeing action at both infield corners this season. Though Thaiss is likely just a first baseman or DH in the long run, he has the chance to be an above-average hitter.

The Angels, at 43-43, are four games back in the wild card race. They beat the Rangers on Tuesday night in their first game since the tragic death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

