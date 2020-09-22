Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons has decided to opt out of the remainder of the 2020 MLB season.

"I have made the decision to opt out of the remainder of this season," Simmons said in a statement Tuesday.

"Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association developed an environment and system that empowered players and provided us the opportunity to decide on whether to play or opt out of the season. At this moment, I feel this is the best decision for me and my family. We don't know what the future holds, but we would like to sincerely thank the Angels organization and Angels fans for welcoming and making us feel at home."

The Angels also released a statement confirming the announcement: "This year has presented unique challenges for many and the Angels respect Andrelton's decision."

With the Angels out of the 2020 postseason race, Simmons has decided to end his season early. There's just a week remaining in the 2020 season, and the Angels are scheduled to play five more games. Entering Tuesday, the Angels are 24-31 and 4 1/2 games back of the final American League Wild Card spot. After making headlines this winter with the free agent signing of Anthony Rendon and hiring Joe Maddon as manager, the Angels 2020 season has been disappointing, to say the least.

Simmons, 31, is set to enter free agency this offseason. The four-time Gold Glove winner already missed a good chunk of this season when he hit the injured list for 22 games because of a left ankle sprain. He'll end the shortened season with a .295/.348/.352 slash line with seven doubles and 10 RBI in 30 games (122 at-bats).

Twenty-two other MLB players decided to opt-out. Health and safety protocols were strengthened further after the Marlins and Cardinals suffered team-wide coronavirus outbreaks at the start of the season.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday the league is "pressing ahead" with plans to have fans attend the NLCS and World Series in Arlington, Texas at the Rangers' Globe Life Field. The league's expanded 16-team postseason this year will be held at various bubble locations in October following next week's Wild Card Series.

Although coronavirus is considered a respiratory illness, the disease can impact a number of systems and organs. That includes possible effects on the heart and the brain. More than 200,000 Americans have died this year from COVID-19.