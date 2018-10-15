Angels are reportedly handing out a two-hour written test to managerial candidates

The Angels are presently conducting a managerial search for the first time in almost two decades -- a reflection of the fact that outgoing skipper Mike Scioscia managed the club for more than 3,000 games.

As you would expect, the means for vetting candidates have changed quite a bit since the Halos hired Scioscia, and that's acutely reflected by this nugget from Jon Morosi:

#Angels administering 2-hour written test to managerial candidates, sources say, with questions spanning analytical, interpersonal and game-management aspects of the job. Sign of the rigor involved in the position across @MLB, with 6 teams looking for a new manager. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 15, 2018

Yep, those interested in the job need to bring a No. 2 pencil to this roundup. Two hours! Obviously, GM Billy Eppler wants a candidate who's functionally conversant in advanced metrics, able to make decisions that flow from that understanding, and able to communicate the reasons for his tactical decisions to players who may not necessarily like them. Presumably, the Angels' decision-makers have determined that a written test is the best way to evaluate such skills. This may not go over well with some candidates accustomed to more informal means, but they'll need to get over that.

From the outset, Eric Chavez has been tabbed as a potential front-runner for the job, but he's not the only one who makes sense. Whoever gets the gig will be tasked with leading a roster fronted by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.

When in doubt, answer "C."