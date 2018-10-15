Angels are reportedly handing out a two-hour written test to managerial candidates
The Angels are reportedly taking an unconventional approach to finding Mike Scioscia's replacement
The Angels are presently conducting a managerial search for the first time in almost two decades -- a reflection of the fact that outgoing skipper Mike Scioscia managed the club for more than 3,000 games.
As you would expect, the means for vetting candidates have changed quite a bit since the Halos hired Scioscia, and that's acutely reflected by this nugget from Jon Morosi:
Yep, those interested in the job need to bring a No. 2 pencil to this roundup. Two hours! Obviously, GM Billy Eppler wants a candidate who's functionally conversant in advanced metrics, able to make decisions that flow from that understanding, and able to communicate the reasons for his tactical decisions to players who may not necessarily like them. Presumably, the Angels' decision-makers have determined that a written test is the best way to evaluate such skills. This may not go over well with some candidates accustomed to more informal means, but they'll need to get over that.
From the outset, Eric Chavez has been tabbed as a potential front-runner for the job, but he's not the only one who makes sense. Whoever gets the gig will be tasked with leading a roster fronted by Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani back to the postseason for the first time since 2014.
When in doubt, answer "C."
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 15: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Scully won't join Game 3 broadcast
No, the legendary broadcaster won't be making an appearance in the booth during the NLCS
-
Braves give Snitker two-year extension
The Braves' manager won't be going anywhere for a while
-
NLCS Game 3 preview, prediction
The NLCS shifts to Dodger Stadium for Game 3
-
Cole's poor location costs him in Game 2
Cole allowed five runs for the first time in 2018
-
Explaining Red Sox's 'shimmy' dance
The Red Sox don't know who started it or why, but they like to shake