The Los Angeles Angels are being sold. Embattled and often maligned owner Arte Moreno, who presided over the franchise's decade-plus doldrums, has agreed to sell the club to Stan Kroenke. Kroenke's company, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, announced the sale on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to break an MLB record, surpassing the $3.9 billion Padres sale, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kroenke, 79, also owns the Los Angeles Rams of the NFL, the Denver Nuggets of the NBA, the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL, the Colorado Rapids of MLS, and Arsenal of the Premier League through his holding company.

"The Angels are a storied franchise anchored in a great market," Kroenke said in a statement. "We look forward to an exciting future with the Angels organization."

Last playoff appearance among Kroenke's North American sports teams

Angels 2014 Rams 2025 Nuggets 2025-26 Avalanche 2025-26 Rapids 2024

Moreno, 80, had owned the team since 2003, when he purchased the Angels from the Walt Disney Company for $180 million. The transaction made Moreno the first Mexican-American owner of a major franchise in U.S. sports history.

Moreno purchased the team months after the Angels won the World Series for the first time in franchise history. They remained broadly successful for the early years of Moreno's tenure, as they made the postseason in five of six years starting in 2004. A somewhat middling stretch of years was made more promising by the arrival of Mike Trout, a future Hall of Famer and three-time MVP, in 2011-12. The Angels, helmed by Trout at his peak powers, returned to the playoffs in 2014. However, they haven't been back since, and the Angels haven't won a postseason game or series since 2009. The drought is made all the more noteworthy because it coincided with Trout's legendary peak and the first six seasons of Shohei Ohtani's MLB career.

While Moreno during the first extended part of his tenure generally spent in keeping with the club's contending aspirations, a dubious touch on the free agent market -- the Josh Hamilton, Albert Pujols, Anthony Rendon, Justin Upton, and Gary Matthews Jr. contracts stand as some of the worst ever from the club standpoint -- and frequent turnover in positions of power undermined all of it. At the time of the sale, the Angels are on their seventh manager since 2018, and current interim general manager John Mozeliak is the sixth head of baseball operations under Moreno. One of Kroenke's first major decisions as owner will be whether to attempt to retain Mozeliak as the permanent lead exec or conduct a search for an external candidate.