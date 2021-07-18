The Los Angeles Angels have summoned one of their top prospects to help their depleted outfield. On Sunday, the Halos called up the lefty-hitting Brandon Marsh. He is starting in center field for their series finale with the Mariners (GameTracker).

Marsh, 23, was a second-round pick in 2016 and he has emerged as one of the game's best prospects in recent years. He owns a .255/.364/.468 batting line with three homers in 24 Triple-A games around a shoulder injury, and is 13 for 34 (.382) with two home runs in eight games since returning from the injured list.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Marsh the No. 32 prospect in baseball coming into the season. Here's his scouting report:

Marsh may have reached the majors in 2020 under normal conditions. Unfortunately, he was placed on the 10-day injured list upon reporting in July, and he never received the opportunity to debut. Marsh has an ample amount of secondary skills: he's a good outfielder with a strong arm who should also contribute on the basepaths (he's stolen 43 bases on 54 attempts for his career). The biggest question he faces is with his bat. Marsh hasn't been able to tap into his raw power on a consistent basis, and he might have to settle for putting the ball on the turf and leveraging his wheels more than you'd expect from someone with his size.

The Angels currently have entire outfield on the injured list: Dexter Fowler (knee), Mike Trout (calf) and Justin Upton (back). The club recently signed Adam Eaton, whom the White Sox released earlier this month, and they've been using utility men Phil Gosselin and Taylor Ward in outfield regularly the last few weeks.

Jo Adell, Anaheim's other top outfield prospect, is currently hitting .288/.338/.587 in 61 Triple-A games, and his 19 home runs rank second in the minors. His MLB debut went poorly last season (.161/.212/.266 in 38 games) and it would seem the Angels consider Marsh the better bet to contribute right now. Of course, service-time shenanigans shouldn't be ruled out either.

Despite losing Trout to injury in mid-May, the Angels come into Sunday with a 46-45 record. They're 5 1/2 games behind the second wild card spot.