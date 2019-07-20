Angels designate Matt Harvey and his 7.09 ERA for assignment as tough 2019 for former star continues
The once-dominant right-hander's decline may have reached a new low on Friday
The Los Angeles Angels on Friday announced that they've designated right-hander Matt Harvey for assignment. That means Harvey has been removed from the 40-man roster, and the Angels now have one week to trade him or place him on irrevocable waivers.
Harvey, 30, has struggled badly through 12 starts this season:
The Angels signed Harvey this past offseason to a one-year, $11 million contract. Harvey last season enjoyed a modest renaissance after being traded from the Mets to the Reds, but the upward trajectory was swiftly reversed with the Angels.
It's been a rough decline for Harvey. Following the 2015 season, Harvey, a former seventh-overall pick, owned a career ERA+ of 146 for the Mets, had a top-five finish in the Cy Young balloting to his credit, and seemed to have returned to peak form after Tommy John surgery. Since then, though, he's dealt with thoracic outlet syndrome and other shoulder and upper back problems. Along the way, he's lost velocity and command and put up an ERA of 5.65 since 2016 while averaging just 133 1/3 innings over those three full seasons. It's been a fairly stunning decline for a pitcher who once looked like an elite young ace who would contend for Cy Youngs for years to come.
As for the Angels, they make this move despite precious little rotation depth at the moment.
