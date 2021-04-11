The Los Angeles Angels have likely lost outfielder Dexter Fowler for the rest of the 2021 MLB season. After Fowler was carted off the field with an apparent left leg injury in the second inning of Friday's game against the Blue Jays, the injury was revealed to be a torn ACL in his left knee. He's expected to undergo season-ending surgery at a later date and the total recovery time is six-to-nine months, the club announced.

Fowler went down after going awkwardly into second base. Here's the injury:

In seven games this season, Fowler hit .250/.286/.250 (52 OPS+). Fowler, 35, landed with the Angels and reunited with manager Joe Maddon in a trade this offseason. He was expected to take over right field, next to Mike Trout and left fielder Justin Upton. For Sunday's series finale vs. Toronto, the Angels will have Juan Lagares fill in at right field.

Maddon told reporters, including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, that the outfield plan for right field will be a combination of Lagares, first baseman/outfielder Jared Walsh and infielder/outfielder Jose Rojas.

Eventually, the club may have to go out and make some additions for the open outfield spot, whether it's a trade/signing or a call-up. There's also outfielder Jo Adell, though he was optioned to the minors after a tough rookie campaign. Taylor Ward and Scott Schebler are also options from the team's alternate site.

Entering Sunday, the Angels are 6-3 on the young season and tied with the Houston Astros for first place in the AL West.