Angels having “extensive internal discussions” regarding an Ian Kinsler acquisition
They also placed a waiver claim on him back in August.
According to Anthony Fenech of the Free Press Sports, we’ve got some news regarding second base.
The Angels have had extensive internal discussions about acquiring Ian Kinsler, I'm told.— anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) November 15, 2017
They were also one of multiple teams who placed a claim on him during August.
The Angels’ interest in Kinsler is not surprising: They were one of multiple teams to put a waiver claim on him in August.— anthony fenech (@anthonyfenech) November 15, 2017
Kinsler, entering his thirteenth season, had a .236/.313/.412 slash line this past season. It was good for a 91 wRC+ (9% below average), though Statcast pegged him as one of the unluckiest players this season (his expected batting average was higher than his actual batting average by twelve points). He still recorded 6 defensive runs saved as well as 6.1 UZR, which all added up to a 2.4 WAR by Fangraphs and 2.1 WAR by Baseball-Reference.
Kinsler owns a 110 wRC+ across his MLB career.
