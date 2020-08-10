Watch Now: GEICO 15 Second Statement ( 0:43 )

Los Angeles Angels top prospect Jo Adell made his MLB debut last week. After missing a few games with quad tightness, the 21-year-old got the start in right field on Sunday. Adell was involved in his first major-league home run during the game vs. the Rangers -- it just didn't go how he planned it.

In the fifth inning, Adell made a misplay on a deep fly ball off the bat of Nick Solak. Adell initially misjudged the ball, but got in position to make the catch. However, the ball popped out of his glove and over the right-field fence.

Take a look:

Adell's blunder was ultimately scored as a four-base error after initially being ruled a home run.

The play brought back memories of a different "four-base error" involving the Rangers.

At least Adell didn't get hit in the head.

Adell entered the spring ranked by CBS Sports as the second-best prospect in baseball, behind only Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. Over his first four major-league games, Adell had gone 2 for 14 with one run and eight strikeouts. Adell is expected to take over as the everyday right fielder alongside Mike Trout in center, and it's likely he'll begin to improve his initial MLB numbers once he starts playing on a full-time basis. The Angels, meanwhile, are off to a disappointing start, sporting a 5-10 record entering Sunday's game.