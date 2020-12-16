Most analysts and fans believes that Mike Trout is the most talented player in Major League Baseball. Mookie Betts is also brought up in that conversation. However, Trout 's Los Angeles Angeles teammate Justin Upton recently brought another name to the debate.

In an appearance on the "Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast" on Wednesday, Upton stated that he believes that Angels do have the "most talented baseball player." But according to him it's not Mike Trout.

It's Shohei Ohtani.

"He's the most talented baseball player I've ever seen," Upton said of Ohtani. "That's because he can do everything. Mike Trout can't pitch, Mookie Betts can't pitch. There's really good baseball players at what they do, but there's nobody who does everything."

Upton explained what makes Ohtani so versatile.

"He's the fastest guy on our team. He's got the most pop on our team. He throws the hardest on our team. He's one of the harder throwers in the league. There's not anybody else that can do what he does," Upton said.

In three seasons with the Angels, Ohtani has posted a 269 batting average to go along with 47 home runs, 147 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. Meanwhile, the 26-year old has gone 4-3 with a 4.39 ERA and 66 strikeouts on the mound.

Ohtani's ability to be productive both on the mound and at the plate does make him one of the most versatile athletes in the sport, no doubt. But unfortunately, he is yet to put it together over the course of a 162-game season.

In October 2018, Ohtani was forced to have Tommy John surgery, but still earned American League Rookie of the Year honors. Two years later, his 2019 season was cut short due to an elbow injury.

Ohtani only played in 44 games of the pandemic-shortened season in 2020 and hit .190 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs.