Angels manager Brad Ausmus, pitcher Noe Ramirez suspended for plunking Astros' Jake Marisnick
Marisnick sent Angels catcher Jonathan Lucroy to the hospital after a collision earlier this month
On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Angels plunked Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick in the shoulder area in their first meeting since Marisnick's home-plate collision with Jonathan Lucroy that left the catcher hospitalized with a concussion and fractured nose.
On Wednesday, Major League Baseball doled out punishments for the incident, suspending pitcher Noe Ramirez for three games and manager Brad Ausmus for one. Ramirez will be appealing his suspension.
Here's the full press release, courtesy of MLB:
Pitcher Noé Ramirez of the Los Angeles Angels has received a three-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Jake Marisnick of the Houston Astros in the top of the sixth inning of Tuesday night's game at Angel Stadium. Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer for Major League Baseball, made the announcement.
In addition, Angels manager Brad Ausmus has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine because of the incident. Ausmus will serve his suspension tonight, when the two Clubs are scheduled to continue their series in Anaheim.
Unless appealed, Ramirez's suspension is scheduled to begin tonight. However, if Ramirez elects to appeal, then the discipline issued to him will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.
As we noted last night, we're not fans of throwing at anyone for any reason. While we want to see slides like Marisnick's eradicated from the game entirely, there's too much that can go wrong with throwing at someone intentionally. What's worse than one concussion and broken nose? Two, with the latter resulting from a retaliatory purpose pitch.
Besides, Ramirez threw at Marisnick after the league had already punished him with a two-game suspension. So often these things are viewed as a way for the players to police themselves and keep the league office out of it. That's not what happened here.
Marisnick, to his credit, took the whole thing in stride -- and even played peacekeeper. Hopefully this is the end of the whole mess.
