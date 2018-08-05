Angels manager Mike Scioscia calls report he will step down after season 'poppycock'

Sunday: Scioscia addressed the report on Sunday, calling it "poppycock" and stating he has no plans to step down:

Mike Scioscia said “nothing’s changed since October” regarding his job status. Called reports of him stepping down “poppycock.” (Yes, he said that.) Also said he still “loves” managing. Cut off other questions. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) August 5, 2018

Of course, it's not as though Scioscia was likely to acknowledge such reports as true -- not with two months to go in the season. We'll see how this one plays out between now and November.

Saturday: If it seems like you can't remember the Angels before Mike Scioscia was their manager, we'd forgive you. He took the job prior to the 2000 season and has been entrenched in his role since. Now in his 19th year on the job, he's the longest-tenured manager in baseball.

That will likely be coming to an end, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, at season's end:

#Angels manager Mike Scioscia expected to step down at the end of the season, sources tell The Athletic. Story: https://t.co/OeF1zOZiAG $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2018

Scioscia's current 10-year contract is set to expire at the end of the season and it has been widely assumed the Angels would be re-upping their skipper. But now that doesn't appear to be the case. We'll have to see if the contract had anything to do with Scioscia's pending departure or if the separation is amicable.

Rosenthal reported that Scioscia has not received pressure from the club to leave, and that it was unclear whether Scioscia would want to manage another team immediately.

After consecutive losing seasons the banged-up Angels are again under .500 this season at 55-57.

Scioscia, 59, was at the helm for the Angels' only World Series title in franchise history (2002) and has won the division title six times in his 19 years. He has a 1,625-1,403 record and has won the AL Manager of the Year Award twice (2002, 2009).

Scioscia currently ranks 18th in manager wins in history. Most of the skippers in front of him are in the Hall of Fame (or headed that way, in cases like Giants manager Bruce Bochy) and there are some behind him as well.

We mentioned earlier that Scioscia is currently the longest-tenured manager in baseball, but he's actually one of the longest tenured with the same team of all time.

The managers in history with longer stints than Scioscia:

Connie Mack, Athletics, 50 years

John McGraw, Giants, 31 years

Walter Alston, Dodgers, 23 years

Bobby Cox, Braves, 21 years

Tommy Lasorda, Dodgers, 21 years

If Scioscia does step down, Bochy would become the longest-tenured manager in baseball. He's been with the Giants since 2007.