Angels manager Mike Scioscia reportedly will step down at the end of the season

If it seems like you can't remember the Angels before Mike Scioscia was their manager, we'd forgive you. He took the job prior to the 2000 season and has been entrenched in his role since. Now in his 19th year on the job, he's the longest tenured manager in baseball.

That will likely be coming to an end, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, at season's end:

#Angels manager Mike Scioscia expected to step down at the end of the season, sources tell The Athletic. Story: https://t.co/OeF1zOZiAG $ — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 5, 2018

Scioscia, 59, was at the helm for the Angels only World Series title in franchise history (2002) and has won the division title six times in his 19 years. He has a 1,625-1,403 record and has won the AL Manager of the Year Award twice (2002, 2009).

Scioscia currently ranks 18th in manager wins in history. Most of the skippers in front of him are in the Hall of Fame (or headed that way, in cases like Bruce Bochy) and there are some behind him in as well.

We mentioned earlier that Scioscia is currently the longest-tenured manager in baseball, but he's actually one of the longest tenured with the same team of all-time.

The managers in history with longer stints than Scioscia:

Connie Mack, Athletics, 50 years

John McGraw, Giants, 31 years

Walter Alston, Dodgers, 23 years

Bobby Cox, Braves, 21 years

Tommy Lasorda, Dodgers, 21 years

If Scioscia does step down, Giants manager Bruce Bochy would become the longest-tenured manager in baseball. He's been with the Giants since 2007.