Angels manager Mike Scioscia talks sabermetrics, Rays' 'opener' strategy on CBS Sports HQ

On Monday, Los Angeles Angels manager Mike Scioscia joined Bill Reiter on "Reiter's Block,"

Scioscia discussed Mike Trout's season, Shohei Ohtani's injury, and his appearances on "The Simpsons," among other topics. Perhaps the most interesting portions of Scioscia's appearance had to do with managing. Take a look at some of what Scioscia said about how sabermetrics help him do his job and what he thinks about the Tampa Bay Rays' "opener" strategy:

On sabermetrics ...

"The lion's share of the data as we look at it is really for projecting future performance and a lot of it is used by the front office in evaluating where players are in their career and where they fit it your team. But as far as the managing the pitch-to-pitch sequence in a game, there are things that have quantified a lot of things that for years you had to use a scouting eye on -- certainly when a pitcher might be getting a little tired, definitely on infield shifts, on the probability of a guy hitting a ball on the ground to put a runner in motion -- there are a lot of things that are quantified much clearer now that make your decision-making process cleaner." [...] "To be honest with you, Wins Above Replacement is not something you're thinking about on a 2-2 count in the sixth inning of a tied game."

On the 'opener' strategy ...

"I don't think it's anything new. I think the functionality of being able to do it is going to really be contingent on your roster size." [...] "I think there's some merit to it when you need it. But if you're going to do it as an industry-wide standard, then you're going to have to increase roster sizes for sure."

