Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will be out on an indefinite basis because of a health concern, according to The Athletic's Sam Blum. Beginning with tonight's game against the Houston Astros, the Angels will be managed for the time being by bench coach Ray Montgomery. Washington had reportedly not been feeling well over the last few days.

Nevertheless, Washington is expected to be with the Angels tonight and will watch the game from a suite alongside general manager Perry Minasian. In a season-plus at the helm, he's guided the Angels to a 41.9% winning percentage. The Angels have overachieved this season under Washington's watch, winning nearly 50% of their games despite a minus-60 run differential that puts them in company with the Pittsburgh Pirates, among other clubs with significantly worse records.

Washington, 73, is in his 10th season overall as a skipper. He had previously spent eight years with the Texas Rangers, guiding them to a pair of American League pennants.

Montgomery, 55, has served as the Angels' bench coach since the 2022 season. He's a former big-league player who appeared in 47 games over the course of the 1996-98 campaigns (coincidentally, all with the Astros). Montgomery's post-playing career has seen him serve primarily in scouting and executive roles for the Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Angels will enter play Friday night with a 36-38 record on the season, putting them 6 ½ games back in the American League West. The Angels, additionally, trail the AL's third and final wild-card spot by two games behind the Boston Red Sox. A slew of other teams are between those clubs, however, meaning the path to an unlikely playoff run is not so straightforward.