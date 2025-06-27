Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will miss the rest of the 2025 season while on medical leave, the team announced Friday afternoon. Washington stepped away from the Angels last Friday. Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who has managed the team during Washington's absence, will be the interim manager for the rest of the season.

Washington, 73, is in his 10th season as a major league manager and his second with the Angels. His career record as a manager is 767-750 (.506). He guided the Texas Rangers to back-to-back American League pennants in 2010 and 2011, though they failed to win the World Series. Between managerial jobs, Washington coached for the Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves.

Last year's Angels set a franchise record with 99 losses, though they are 40-40 overall this year and 23-15 since May 15. That is the third best record in the American League during that time. The Angels have not been to the postseason since 2014, baseball's longest postseason drought. Their recent hot streak has put the Angels in the wild-card mix.

Montgomery, 55, has served as the Angels' bench coach since the 2022 season. He's a former big-league player who appeared in 47 games with the Houston Astros from 1996 to 1998. Montgomery's post-playing career saw him serve primarily in scouting and executive roles for the Angels, Milwaukee Brewers and Arizona Diamondbacks before coaching with the Angels.

This is the second year of Washington's two-year contract, which reportedly includes a club option for the 2026 season. The Angels have not yet announced any managerial plans for 2026.