Angels' Mike Trout addresses Phillies speculation: 'I can't predict the future'

Angels superstar Mike Trout is locked up on a six-year, $145.2 million deal, but that runs out after the 2020 season. Until that time comes -- or if the Angels can agree to another extension with him -- we're bound to hear rumors that Trout's next stop is with the Phillies.

Trout went to high school in Millville, N.J., which is just about an hour south of Philadelphia. Trout is a die-hard Eagles fan and often talks about his love for the Philly area. Sure enough, upon arrival to spring training on Monday, Trout was asked about heading home in free agency in a few years and he didn't exactly offer up any denials. Via USA Today:

"I don't think I went a day this offseason without someone saying, "When are you coming to Philly?'" said Trout. "I can't predict the future. I don't know." -- "I don't want to comment on that"' Trout said. "I enjoy playing here. I'm having fun. Obviously, losing is not fun, but I enjoy playing this game."

The Phillies can definitely handle a megadeal for Trout starting in 2021 as things stand. They are committed to $63.7 million in salary in 2021, $42.1 million in 2022 and $13.5 million in 2023. Even if they signed either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado this offseason, they'd still be able to handle Trout down the road.

Trout enters his age-27 on track to be one of the greatest players in baseball history. He's won two MVPs, finished second four times and fourth in his other full season -- when he only played in 114 games due to injury. He has led the league in runs (four times), RBI (once), stolen bases (once), walks (three times), on-base percentage (three times), slugging percentage (twice), OPS (three times), OPS+ (five times), total bases (once) and WAR among position players (five times).

According to baseball-reference.com, the most similar hitters, statistically, through their age-26 seasons are Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey Jr., Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron.

Quite simply, if he really wants to play in Philadelphia, I'm quite certain the Phillies would find a way.