Things are going from bad to worse for the Los Angeles Angels. Three-time MVP Mike Trout exited Monday's series opener against Cleveland (GameTracker) with an injury after running the bases. Trout drew a walk earlier in the inning to reach base.

The Angels have since announced Trout exited the game with a right calf strain. He was visibly frustrated and slammed his helmet when he got back into the dugout and walked to the clubhouse. Here's the video:

Calf strains are tricky and they are easy to reaggravate if they're not given enough time to heal. Trout is surely headed for tests to determine the severity of the injury, though even a relatively minor strain could send him to the injured list.

Earlier this year Trout missed three games after being hit in the elbow by a pitch. He is having another MVP season, taking a .333/.462/.624 batting line and eight home runs into Monday's game.

At 17-22, the Angels are in fourth place in the AL East. They've lost 10 of their last 14 games. Needless to say, losing Trout for any length of time would be a significant blow to the team's chances of climbing back into the postseason race.