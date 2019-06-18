Angels' Mike Trout hits 20th home run of the season, passes Joe DiMaggio on list of young power hitters

The Angels were in Toronto on Monday night to face the Blue Jays (LAA-TOR GameTracker), and Mike Trout brought his thunder stick. Witness his 20th home run of the 2019 season:

Those 20 homers have come in just 69 games this season. The Angels' superstar is now batting .293/.459/.634. He entered this one with an MLB-leading OBP and an AL-leading OPS+, and that's of course in addition to running the bases well and being a plus fielder in center. You know the drill.

As for that 20th home run, he joins Edwin Encarnacion as the lone sluggers to tally at least 20 dingers in each season since 2012. That also ties him with Tim Salmon for the most 20-homer seasons in Angels franchise history (eight). Need more? Trout has now tied Mel Ott, Mickey Mantle, Eddie Mathews, Alex Rodriguez, and Giancarlo Stanton for the most 20-homer season before age 28 in MLB history.

Speaking of Trout and age 28 (he actually turns 28 on Aug. 7), here's this compelling nugget, current as of Monday night's baseball events:

With a 2-run double & a HR for the @Angels vs TOR tonight, Mike Trout now has 546 career extra base hits. That passes Joe Dimaggio for the 5th most by a player in American League history before turning 28 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 18, 2019

The names ahead of him on that list of AL sluggers are:

Only 4 to have had more by this criteria: Jimmie Foxx (638 between 1925-35), Alex Rodriguez (617 from 1994-2003), Ken Griffey Jr. (579 from 1989-97) & Lou Gehrig (553 from 1923-31) https://t.co/uOTdDyQrpr — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 18, 2019

He'll pass Gehrig, and he's got a shot at moving past Griffey Jr. on this list before this summer's birthday. Not bad company, that. You already knew Trout was on the short list of greatest young hitters in the annals of the game, so this is just reinforcement.