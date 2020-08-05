Watch Now: Mike Trout Returns For Angels ( 1:53 )

Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout rejoined his team Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park after spending four days with his family as his wife, Jessica, gave birth to their first child. Beckham Aaron Trout was born Thursday.

Trout and the Angeles celebrated Beckham's birth a win Tuesday (LAA 5, SEA 3). Appropriately, Trout went deep in his very first at-bat as a father. To the action footage:

Despite the home run and despite the win, Trout admitted it was very hard to leave his wife and son following the game, saying it was "really, really hard leaving him" and "knowing what (my wife is) going to be going through these next couple of months is tough.''

Trout was on the fence about playing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic this season. He considered opting out to stay home with his family, but ultimately decided to play. Tuesday he said he feels safe with the team, though he wishes MLB would test every day rather than every other day.

"The protocols are good. It's just the testing," Trout said on a conference call. "I've said this from Day 1: if you don't have testing every day, it's going to be tough. You're always trying to catch up and trying to catch it. You know, if we get tested Friday, we have to wait two days to get the results back, and you don't know what's going to happen in between. You've seen it with the Marlins, you've seen it with the Cardinals, it spreads fast ... If you're asymptomatic and don't know, and you have it, and with the testing on Friday or Saturday, and you don't get the results until after you land on a flight Sunday, and you're positive, it would be a mess."

The Marlins had 21 members of their traveling party, including 18 players, test positive last week. The Cardinals had seven players and six staff members test positive in recent days. Both clubs had their seasons paused over a week as MLB scrambled to control the outbreaks, which forced scheduling headaches across the league. The Marlins switched to daily testing following their outbreak.

"There were a lot of things flying through my head,'' Trout added. "Obviously, Jess was worried. This team, we've been safe. I feel safe here. Everyone's being accountable, staying in the hotel room and doing the right thing, and making the right choices. It's been good so far. It's definitely scary for baseball."

COVID-19 has an incubation period of up to 14 days with a median of five days. That means a player could contract the virus today, take a test tomorrow and have it come back negative, and not test positive until his next test two days after that. Daily testing would potentially cut the exposure window in half.

Trout, 29, is 8 for 27 (.296) with two home runs through seven games this season. He is in the second year of the monster 12-year, $426.5 million extension he signed last spring.