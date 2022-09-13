Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout on Monday night against the Cleveland Guardians extended his franchise-record streak of home runs to seven straight games. He did so with a fifth-inning blast off left-hander Konnor Pilkington:
MIKE TR🔥UT pic.twitter.com/xbQ4AvzuBa— MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2022
Trout turned around that Pilkington fastball at 106.7 mph off the bat and sent it 422 to center field. That was Trout's 35th home run of the season -- a total he's achieved in just 100 games played. Trout's 35 homers rank second in the American League to Aaron Judge and his 55 home runs. In third place with 34 home runs is Trout's teammate Shohei Ohtani. As of his latest blast, Trout is now slashing .280/.369/.635.
Trout is now one home run/one game from tying the all-time MLB record of eight straight games with a homer. That record is shared by Ken Griffey Jr. of the Mariners (1993), Don Mattingly of the Yankees (1987), and Dale Long of the Pirates (1956). Per Sarah Langs, Trout is the ninth player ever to homer in seven or more straight games and the first since Joey Votto of the Reds last year. On Sunday, Trout enjoyed a planned day off, which plainly didn't affect his recent momentum at the plate.
Assuming he's in the lineup, Trout will attempt to try the record on Tuesday night back at home against the Guardians. Rookie right-hander Cody Morris is the scheduled starter for Cleveland, and Trout has never before faced him. While Trout is more productive against left-handers, it's worth noting that this season 27 of his 35 home runs have come against right-handers.