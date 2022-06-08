Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout was forced to leave Tuesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox (BOS-LAA GameTracker) with what was later announced as left groin tightness. Trout is likely to undergo further testing and examination to determine the severity of the injury.

Trout suffered the injury while legging out a double in the third inning. He appeared to alter his gait as he approached first base, and after the next batter flew out he exited the game alongside the team trainer and newly appointed interim manager Phil Nevin.

The injury occurs just as Trout appeared to be coming out of a recent slump. On Monday, he ended an 0-for-26 skid at the plate, and earlier on Tuesday night he homered for the first time since May 28. On the season, Trout even with those recent struggles is batting .284/.388/.601 with 14 home runs and 14 doubles. Injuries have been a persistent issue for Trout in recent seasons. Only once since 2016 has he managed to play 140 or more games in a season, although he was generally healthy during the heavily abbreviated 2020 season. Last year, Trout was limited to just 36 games played because of a serious calf strain.

Trout's injury occurs during a time of upheavals for the Angels. They carried into Tuesday night's game against the Red Sox a 12-game losing streak, and earlier in the day they fired manager Joe Maddon and replaced him with Nevin. With Anthony Rendon and Taylor Ward already on the injured list, the struggling Angels can hardly afford to lose Trout for a significant length of time.