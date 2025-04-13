Remember when two fans in Yankee Stadium grabbed the glove and bare hand of Mookie Betts during the 2024 World Series in an attempt to prevent him from catching a foul ball? This isn't quite as egregious with Angels star right fielder Mike Trout and a fan in Houston on Saturday night, but the incident was similar enough.

Trout was about to make a leaping catch on a foul ball off the bat of Astros catcher Yainer Diaz when he was on the business end of interference. A fan quickly grabbed Trout's glove and took the ball out, but also immediately seemed to regret his decision and even appeared to be trying to apologize.

"I jumped in and the ball was in my glove, the guy just literally just took it out," Trout told reporters after the game. "But he was really apologetic. I learn new things every single day. Once I go into the stands, it's free game. Being in right field, it's a little different. In center, I don't really get that play."

Here's a look at the play:

Regardless of any remorseful feelings, the fan was moved to a different seat for the remainder of the game. Upon replay review of the interference, Trout and the Angels were given the out.

A good rule of thumb is that foul balls/home runs are fair game for fans but you cannot start grabbing at the player or any of his equipment. Even in the heat of the moment without time to think it through, that's just bad form.

All's well that ends well, however. Trout met the man and his son after the game and everyone was happy.

"They were really apologetic," Trout said. "It didn't really affect the game. I've got kids myself and that kid was probably nine years old. Just seeing them after the game, they were really nice people. They had to move and they probably spent hard-earned money on those tickets."