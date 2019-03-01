Angels' Mike Trout not willing to negotiate new contract during spring training or regular season

After Bryce Harper's megadeal with the Phillies, Angels superstar Mike Trout was asked on Friday about his own contract situation. The 27-year-old is still two years away from entering the open market, but the speculation about the possibility of the Angels pursuing another extension is quickly picking up steam.

Trout told reporters that he did not want to negotiate a new contract during spring training or the regular season. Here's what he said, according to MLB.com's Maria Torres and The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya:

Asked Mike Trout if he would like to discuss a potential contract extension with #Angels before the season in an ideal world, and he said, “With spring training you want to get ready for the season. You don’t wanna worry about anything else.” — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) March 1, 2019

Mike Trout said he does not want to negotiate an extension during spring training or the regular season over the next two seasons before his contract expires. That means that, if the Angels were to extend him before he hits free agency, that would come next offseason. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 1, 2019

Trout's comments do not necessarily signify a big change in his situation, but it is worth noting that Trout has been extremely hush and non-committal regarding his future with the Angels. It's also no secret he's a lifelong Philly sports fan. With Harper and Manny Machado both signed to new teams, all eyes are now on Trout and what he will do as his contract is nearing expiration. The stakes are high, and next offseason is looking like it will be the best time for the Angels to lock down the franchise's best player.