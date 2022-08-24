Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout homered against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night. It was his 25th of the season and first since July 8, a byproduct of him missing more than a month because of a back injury. Trout's home run had greater historical significance, too, as it doubled his 1,500th career hit.

Take a look at the home run in the form of moving images:

Trout's home run had an exit velocity of 108 mph and carried 429 feet, according to Statcast.

Trout had previously recorded his 1,000th career hit on August 7, 2017 -- his 26th birthday. His statistical accumulation has slowed in recent years because of a combination of the global pandemic and injuries. Since the start of the 2020 season, he's appeared in a total of 173 games, or just over a regulation-length campaign.

Trout returned to the Angels lineup last Friday night. Through his first four games back, he went 4 for 15 with a walk. Trout's seasonal line had dipped to .269/.365/.582 (163 OPS+) with 24 home runs and 52 runs batted in. His contributions had been estimated to be worth 3.6 Wins Above Replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

The Angels entered Tuesday's game with a 52-70 record on the season, putting them well outside of the playoff picture. Arguably the most notable development for the Angels on Tuesday was owner Arte Moreno taking steps toward potentially selling the franchise. He's owned the Angels since buying the team from Disney back in 2003.