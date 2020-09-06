Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout made franchise history with his 300th career home run Saturday night at Angel Stadium (GameTracker). He is the 151st member of the 300-homer club and the home run moved Trout atop the Angels' all-time list, breaking a tie with Tim Salmon.

Trout tied Salmon atop the leaderboard Friday night. Here is the milestone 300th homer, which came against Houston Astros right-hander Brandon Bielak:

Saturday's home run was Trout's MLB-leading 15th of the season. At 29 years and 29 days old, he is the 11th youngest player to 300 homers. He is the 18th fastest to 300 homers at 1,235 career games. There's also this:

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Trout is the fastest player ever to 300 homers and 200 stolen bases, passing Hall of Famer Willie Mays. Trout is sitting on 201 career steals, second most in franchise history behind Chone Figgins' 280. Here is the Angels' all-time homer leaderboard:

Mike Trout: 300 and counting Tim Salmon: 299 Garret Anderson: 242 Brian Downing: 222 Albert Pujols: 214

No other players have hit more than 200 home runs as a member of the Angels. Trout is of course the franchise leader with 73.6 WAR. Left-hander Chuck Finley is a distant second at 52.0 WAR.

Despite Trout's greatness, the Angels will not qualify for the postseason once again this season. They came into Saturday with a 14-25 record, third worst in the American League. Sportsline puts their postseason chances at 0.6 percent.