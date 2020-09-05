Angels superstar Mike Trout came into Friday night's game against the Astros (HOU-LAA GameTracker) in a five-way tie for the MLB home run lead and only one behind Tim Salmon for the all-time franchise record for homers. As of the very first inning, you'll need to adjust those settings:

Career home run No. 299 for Trout means that he's now the current MLB leader for 2020 with 14 homers. As well, he's now tied with Tim Salmon for the most homers ever by an Angel. Salmon stands as one of the most underrated hitters of his era, but Trout reached 299 homers as an Angel in 1,234 games; whereas Salmon needed 1,672 games to get there. Look at this scribe, dutifully resisting any fish jokes.

As for the current season, Trout as of that blast -- 412 feet and 106.6 mph off the bat at the expense of a Lance McCullers Jr. sinker -- is now batting .273/.361/.629 in 155 plate appearances. So, yes, he's still among the very best players in the game. Trout's Angels are not similarly inclined, but that's not entirely new.