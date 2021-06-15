Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has been sidelined since May 17 by a calf injury. While Trout is making progress in his rehab efforts, he remains unlikely to appear in this year's All-Star Game, according to an update provided on Monday by Angels manager Joe Maddon.

"The timetable is probably at least another month. That's what it sounds like. If it's quicker than that, that would be great. I wouldn't anticipate that, but everything's absolutely pointing in the right direction," Maddon told reporters, including MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger. "And I think soon he'll be able to jog a little bit. But the baseball activities are still a little far away. The [All-Star Game] would be up in the air. I think it'd be kind of a stretch from what I'm hearing right now."

Despite Trout's month-long absence, he leads American League center fielders with more than 700,000 votes to date. His haul is almost exactly twice as much as Adolis García, the surprising Texas Ranger who is stationed in second place despite his fitness and best efforts.

Prior to suffering the injury, Trout had hit .333/.466/.624 with eight home runs in his first 146 plate appearances. His 195 OPS+ was on pace to be the second-best of his career, behind only his 198 mark in 2018, when he hit .312/.460/.628 with 39 homers.

Should Trout miss out on the All-Star Game because of injury, it'll be the second time in his career he's suffered such a fate. He was also unable to partake in the 2017 event because of ligament damage in his left thumb.

This year's MLB All-Star Game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, July 13. The event will be held at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado; previously, it had been slated for Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, but MLB moved the contest in April in response to Georgia's voting restrictions.