Angels' Mike Trout, wife Jessica expecting first child in August

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and his wife Jessica announced via Twitter on Monday that they are expecting their first child, a baby boy, in August. They broke the news with a heartfelt video montage that highlighted their journey towards parenthood. The video begins with a onesie that reads, "For this child we have prayed" and a letter board that reads "Oh boy! Baby Trout due August 2020," along with a video of the sonogram.

Mike Trout captioned the video, saying:

"Baby Trout due August 2020!! I don't even know where to begin....from seeing your heartbeat for the first time to seeing you dance around in mommy's belly... we are truly blessed and this is only the beginning!!"

The slugger continued to share how excited he is to be a father.

"Little man, you have the best mommy already and I can't wait to be your dad! We are so humbled by this gift God has given us. We love you already, buddy!!" Trout wrote on Twitter.

Jessica Trout also posted the video on her Instagram page and talked about the new chapter of life that her and Mike are entering. It features clips of Jessica finding out she is pregnant on Thanksgiving eve and anxiously waiting for her husband to get home so she could tell him the exciting news.

After Mike's adorable reaction, the post takes us through the couple telling their family and friends and includes some photos with tiny shoes and a onesie.

"Ahh! We're having a baby boy! Entering this new season (of life & ⚾️) with completely full & grateful hearts! We've prayed long & hard for this," she wrote in the caption.

She went on to discuss her brother, who died in August of 2018.

"From my due date being two days before my brother's birthday, to finding out we were having a boy... We sure miss you Aaron Joseph, but I can already feel you smiling down on this sweet little boy & we can't wait to tell him all about his Uncle Aaron!"

Mike and Jessica have been married since 2017.