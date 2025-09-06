Los Angeles Angels minor-league outfielder Rio Foster has been hospitalized and is considered to be in critical condition after being involved in a car accident on Friday morning. The Angels released the following statement on Friday night, ahead of their game versus the Athletics:

"Earlier today, the Angels organization learned that Rio Foster, a member of our Tri-City affiliate, was a passenger in a serious car accident in Richland, Washington. Rio is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital and remains in critical condition. We ask that the entire Angels Community joins our Organization in keeping Rio and his family in their hearts during this difficult time."

Foster, 22, is a former 16th-round pick by way of Florence-Darlington Technical College (located in South Carolina) who had spent this season with the Tri-City Dust Devils, the Angels' Northwest League (High-A) affiliate. The Dust Devils for their part, canceled Friday night's scheduled contest against the Hillsboro Hops, the Arizona Diamondbacks' affiliate.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Dust Devils organization are with Rio Foster who was a passenger in a car accident early this morning and sustained serious injuries," the affiliate announced in a statement.

Foster hit .267/.407/.439 with 10 home runs and eight stolen bases in his 93 games this season. He was named the Northwest League's Player of the Month for August, during which he batted .333/.456/.656 with seven home runs in 26 contests.

"We're praying for the best -- that's all we can do," Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery told reporters on Friday. "Unfortunately, I'm working on limited [information] ... what I do know is it's obviously way more important than anything we're doing here today."