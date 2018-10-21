Angels name former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus as new manager to replace Mike Scioscia
The Angels have identified the successor to Mike Scioscia
The Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday that Brad Ausmus has been named the team's new manager.
Ausmus, who managed the Detroit Tigers for four seasons, replaces Mike Scioscia, who recently stepped down after 19 years as Angels manager.
