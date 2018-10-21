Angels name former Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus as new manager to replace Mike Scioscia

The Angels have identified the successor to Mike Scioscia

Bruce Kluckhohn / USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Sunday that Brad Ausmus has been named the team's new manager. 

Ausmus, who managed the Detroit Tigers for four seasons, replaces Mike Scioscia, who recently stepped down after 19 years as Angels manager.

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story as necessary.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories