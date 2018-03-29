Angels Opening Day: Shohei Ohtani makes MLB debut with a single in first at-bat

The two-way threat's first career Major League Baseball knock came off Kendall Graveman

One of the top storylines entering the 2018 regular season is how Los Angeles Angels super rookie Shohei Ohtani will perform.

While Ohtani won't make his first start on the mound until Sunday, he was in the lineup on Thursday at designated hitter. He didn't disappoint, either, notching his first base hit on a groundball single off Oakland Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman. Here's a look:

Ohtani's hitting drew critical reviews during spring training, with scouts questioning his balance, top-hand swing, and long-term potential at the dish

One hit doesn't change much, but it does answer whether he'd record his first hit before or after he tallied his first pitch. 

