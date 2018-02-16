Angels owner says a new contract for Mike Trout is 'always on their mind'

One of the commonly trotted out explanations for this winter's slow free-agent market states that big-spending teams clutching their wallets tight in preparation for next offseason -- that's when Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and others are expected to test the open market.

Mike Trout, who would've qualified for free agency this winter had he not signed an extension with the Los Angeles Angels, won't be eligible to shop his talents around until winter 2020. That's not stopping the Angels from at least thinking about returning to the negotiating table with Trout's representative beforehand -- all with an eye on keeping Trout in Angels red until he retires. Here's what club owner Arte Moreno told Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times:

"Let's put it this way: It's always in our minds, we're always thinking about it," Moreno said. "If you look at long-term plans, you're always trying to position yourself for something like that. But we have three years. We try not to do anything in an urgent way. We don't think that's a good way of doing business."

There's no indication the Angels and Trout will have serious talks anytime soon. Nonetheless, it's time to be off to the speculation chamber.

Trout, 26 until August, would be right to demand an ungodly sum in return for signing away more of his free-agent years. Perhaps the most obvious comparison is to Giancarlo Stanton, who signed baseball's richest deal when he agreed to a $325 million extension in November 2014 with the Miami Marlins. Stanton was 25 years old at that point and, while accomplished, wasn't on Trout's level -- then again, who is?

Another obvious comparison is to Harper. The expectation for Harper is that he could ink a deal threatening $400 million come next winter. Trout is a little older than Harper, and has less leverage, with the Angels controlling his rights for the next three seasons regardless. Still, it stands to reason that a Trout extension could also approach or surpass $400 million, depending on how the breeze is blowing on that given day.

The Angels, for their part, will have more financial wiggle room beginning after the 2021 season, when the playing portion of Albert Pujols's contract expires. (Pujols has a subsequent 10-year personal-services contract that will pay him $10 million in whole.) Of course, compared to what Trout is likely to be banking in 2021, Pujols's $30 million probably won't seem so gaudy.

The takeaway from the speculation chamber, then, is that Trout is going to become even more delightfully wealthy whenever he signs his next contract. Whether or not the Angels are the ones who are privileged to pay him will be determined in due time.