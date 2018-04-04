Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani homers again, this time off a Cy Young winner
Ohtani took Corey Kluber deep to center field for his second homer in as many days
On Tuesday, Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani homered for the first time in his big-league career off Cleveland Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin. While that was notable, Ohtani followed it up on Wednesday with something more impressive: a homer off Corey Kluber.
Batting eighth and serving as the DH for the second game in a row, Ohtani took an outside fastball out some 400 feet to center field. Here's a look:
Ohtani entered Wednesday with four hits in his first nine at-bats, including the aforementioned home run. Add in how well he pitched last Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, and the Angels have to be delighted with how things have gone so far.
Ohtani's next big moment will see him make his home pitching debut. That'll come on Sunday.
-
MLB Wednesday: Folty a two-way star
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
Yankees' power trio all homer Wednesday
The powerful Yankees trio powered up on Wednesday; get used to it
-
Rockies extend Blackmon through 2021
There are player options that run through 2023, too
-
Tigers homestand included 3 rainouts
The weather was pretty bad when they did play, too
-
MLB odds, picks, best bets for Apr. 4
Michael Rusk gives his top three MLB plays for April 4
-
Harper's amazing, entertaining start
The first five games couldn't have gone much better for the Nationals free-agent-to-be