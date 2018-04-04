Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani homers again, this time off a Cy Young winner

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Angels rookie Shohei Ohtani homered for the first time in his big-league career off Cleveland Indians right-hander Josh Tomlin. While that was notable, Ohtani followed it up on Wednesday with something more impressive: a homer off Corey Kluber.

Batting eighth and serving as the DH for the second game in a row, Ohtani took an outside fastball out some 400 feet to center field. Here's a look:

SHO TIME (again)!!



Shohei Ohtani ties up the game with a 2-run homer off Corey Kluber. pic.twitter.com/gTxBF2JxTJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 4, 2018

Ohtani entered Wednesday with four hits in his first nine at-bats, including the aforementioned home run. Add in how well he pitched last Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, and the Angels have to be delighted with how things have gone so far.

Ohtani's next big moment will see him make his home pitching debut. That'll come on Sunday.